HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nagaland miscreants set ablaze houses in Assam

Fri, 03 October 2025
Share:
12:15
Representational image
Representational image
Suspected miscreants from Nagaland allegedly set ablaze several houses in Golaghat district of Assam on Friday, a senior official said. The incident took place at Tengatal of Uriamghat in Sector B in Sarupathar along the interstate border during the early hours, he said. 

"The villagers were asleep when suspected miscreants from Nagaland crossed the border and set several houses ablaze. There have been reports of severe loss to property," the official said. Nobody was reportedly injured or killed in the blaze. The reason behind the incident was not immediately clear. 

"The civil administration, police, forest department officials and CRPF personnel have rushed to the spot. The situation is under control, but remains tense," he said. The official added that as the area is located in a remote region, more details are awaited. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I'm being followed, our staff tortured: Wangchuk's wife
LIVE! I'm being followed, our staff tortured: Wangchuk's wife

1st Test UPDATES: Jadeja, Jurel swell India's lead
1st Test UPDATES: Jadeja, Jurel swell India's lead

Zubeen death: Singer, musician held based on 'evidence'
Zubeen death: Singer, musician held based on 'evidence'

Musician Shakharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta were arrested in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The arrests follow an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg's death in Singapore.

We can't do what China does: Rahul Gandhi in Colombia
We can't do what China does: Rahul Gandhi in Colombia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the 'wholesale attack on the democratic system' currently underway in India is the single biggest risk the country is facing, and asserted that allowing different traditions to thrive is very...

Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader
Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal threatened to resign from the party, citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "unacceptable" remarks and the state police's "vindictive" attitude against the Muslim community.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV