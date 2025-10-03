Nagaland miscreants set ablaze houses in Assam

12:15

Representational image





"The villagers were asleep when suspected miscreants from Nagaland crossed the border and set several houses ablaze. There have been reports of severe loss to property," the official said. Nobody was reportedly injured or killed in the blaze. The reason behind the incident was not immediately clear.





"The civil administration, police, forest department officials and CRPF personnel have rushed to the spot. The situation is under control, but remains tense," he said. The official added that as the area is located in a remote region, more details are awaited. PTI

Suspected miscreants from Nagaland allegedly set ablaze several houses in Golaghat district of Assam on Friday, a senior official said. The incident took place at Tengatal of Uriamghat in Sector B in Sarupathar along the interstate border during the early hours, he said.