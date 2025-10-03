My daughter was asked to send nude pics: Akshay Kumar

14:11





"Then a message came, 'Are you male or female?' So she replied female. And then he sent a message. 'Can you send me nude pictures of yours?' It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime...





"I would request the chief minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week in the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime."

Actor Akshay Kumar on the danger of children playing video games with strangers: "I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone. You are playing with an unknown stranger. While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there...