HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

My daughter was asked to send nude pics: Akshay Kumar

Fri, 03 October 2025
Share:
14:11
image
Actor Akshay Kumar on the danger of children playing video games with strangers: "I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone. You are playing with an unknown stranger. While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there...

"Then a message came, 'Are you male or female?' So she replied female. And then he sent a message. 'Can you send me nude pictures of yours?' It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime... 

"I would request the chief minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week in the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! My daughter was asked to send nude pics: Akshay Kumar
LIVE! My daughter was asked to send nude pics: Akshay Kumar

Destroyed 4-5 Pak jets, including F-16s: IAF chief
Destroyed 4-5 Pak jets, including F-16s: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh discusses Operation Sindoor's success and the IAF's Roadmap 2047 for enhanced combat capabilities.

1st Test UPDATES: Jurel, Jadeja hit 50s; India build lead
1st Test UPDATES: Jurel, Jadeja hit 50s; India build lead

I'm being followed, staff tortured: Wangchuk's wife
I'm being followed, staff tortured: Wangchuk's wife

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Friday, alleged that her movement is under constant surveillance and that one of her staff members was detained and being treated 'inhumanely' by the police.

Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader
Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal threatened to resign from the party, citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "unacceptable" remarks and the state police's "vindictive" attitude against the Muslim community.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV