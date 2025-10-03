HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MP farmer assaulted, robbed by two women in Nagpur; 1 held

Fri, 03 October 2025
21:32
A farmer from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly assaulted and robbed by two women in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

While the police have managed to apprehend one of the accused, the other woman has been on the run since the attack that took place in the Ganga Jamuna area of the city on Wednesday, an official said.

Kishorilal Ramesh Verma (38), a resident of Chhindwada, Madhya Pradesh, had come to Nagpur after receiving his wages from a contractor, he said.

Verma was taking a walk in the red-light area when a woman approached him and demanded money. 

The victim was taken to a room, where she and another accused beat him with a stick and snatched Rs 14,700 from his wallet, the official said.

The police have arrested Deepali Samadhan Ingale (35), and a search is on for her accomplice, Jugnu Gyaneshwar Wankhede (30), he said. -- PTI

