LIVE! TN bans 'Coldrif' cough syrup after child deaths in MP, Raj

Fri, 03 October 2025
22:57
The Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of cough syrup 'Coldrif' and ordered its removal from the market following suspicions linking it to the death of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. 

With effect from October 1, the sale of the cough syrup manufactured by the city-based firm, has been prohibited across Tamil Nadu, an official of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department said. 

Inspections were conducted at the pharmaceutical company's manufacturing facility in Sunguvarchathram in neighbouring Kancheepuram district during the last two days and samples have been collected, he said. 

The company, he said, supplies the medicines to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry. 

The samples would be sent to the government run laboratories to test for the presence of the chemical 'Diethylene Glycol', he told PTI. 

Taking cognisance of the infant deaths, the Union health ministry on Friday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories, directing that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed to children under the age of 2 years. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

ED, I-T dept to join probe into Zubeen Garg's death
ED, I-T dept to join probe into Zubeen Garg's death

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department are likely to join the Assam Police in investigating alleged organised financial crimes and acquisition of benami properties by event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused...

Bareilly: Friday prayers peaceful amid tight security
Bareilly: Friday prayers peaceful amid tight security

Security was beefed up in Bareilly after violence following Friday prayers the previous week. Prayers passed off peacefully with heavy security presence and appeals for peace from religious leaders. Restrictions remained in place and...

Hit at least a dozen Pak jets, including F-16s: IAF chief
Hit at least a dozen Pak jets, including F-16s: IAF chief

At least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft including F-16 jets were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Friday while describing Islamabad's claim of...

Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar
Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing incident where his daughter was asked to send a nude photo while playing an online video game, highlighting the dangers of cybercrime and the need for cyber safety education.

