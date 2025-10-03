LIVE! TN bans 'Coldrif' cough syrup after child deaths in MP, Raj

22:57





With effect from October 1, the sale of the cough syrup manufactured by the city-based firm, has been prohibited across Tamil Nadu, an official of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department said.





Inspections were conducted at the pharmaceutical company's manufacturing facility in Sunguvarchathram in neighbouring Kancheepuram district during the last two days and samples have been collected, he said.





The company, he said, supplies the medicines to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry.





The samples would be sent to the government run laboratories to test for the presence of the chemical 'Diethylene Glycol', he told PTI.





Taking cognisance of the infant deaths, the Union health ministry on Friday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories, directing that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed to children under the age of 2 years. -- PTI

