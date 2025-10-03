HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
JD-U MLA to join RJD today

Fri, 03 October 2025
10:22
Janata Dal-United MLA Sanjeev Kumar on Friday morning revealed in a social media post that he plans to quit the JD-U and join the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Sanjeev Kumar, an outspoken JD-U MLA from the Parbatta assembly seat in Khagaria district, hails from the powerful Bhumihar caste.

"I will join the RJD along with hundreds of workers and supporters on Friday afternoon," Sanjeev Kumar posted on social media.

Sanjeev Kumar was one of 43 JD-U MLAs who won the 2020 Bihar assembly election. He is likely to contest the coming assembly polls as the RJD candidate from Parbatta.

-- MI Khan in Patna

