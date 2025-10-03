Innovation, not cronyism: Rahul praises Bajaj, Hero, TVS in Colombia

10:54





In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS do so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job."





Meanwhile, his remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress leader, speaking earlier at an event at EIA University in Colombia, highlighted what he termed "structural flaws" in India's governance and argued that the country's diverse traditions must be allowed to thrive. "India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said during his address.





Following his statement, the BJP has jumped into the mounting controversy, raising strong objections against the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, labelling them as "anti-India" and "insulting" to the nation. A BJP leader said that it was Gandhi's nature to tarnish India's image abroad.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Colombia, hailed the performance of Indian automobile brands Bajaj, Hero and TVS, saying that through "innovation" rather than "cronyism," these companies are doing well in Colombia.