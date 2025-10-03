IndiGo to start Delhi-Manchester flights from Nov 15

22:52

File image





The airline on Friday said the Manchester service -- which will be four times a week -- marks the start of its long-haul services from Delhi.





These flights will be operated with the leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.





Daily flights to Denpasar will commence from October 24, and four times a week services to Krabi will start from October 26.





Also, frequencies on the Delhi-Bangkok route will be increased to double daily services from October 26, according to a release.





Airbus A320 family planes will be used for operating flights to Denpasar and Krabi. For Denpasar services, there will be a refuelling halt at Bhubaneswar.





From October 26, the airline will introduce additional daily, non-stop services on nine routes from the national capital to Rajkot, Vadodara (Gujarat), Patna (Bihar), Goa, Shirdi, Nagpur, Nashik (Maharashtra), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). -- PTI

IndiGo will launch flights from the national capital to Manchester in the UK from November 15 and start services from Delhi to Denpasar in Indonesia and Krabi in Thailand this month.