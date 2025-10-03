HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
India, Brazil hold strategic dialogue in New Delhi to deepen cooperation

Fri, 03 October 2025
23:25
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday meets Brazil's Ambassador Celso Amorim./Courtesy X
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Ambassador Celso Amorim, special advisor to the President of Brazil, in New Delhi.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, he wrote, "A pleasure meeting Amb. Celso Amorim, Special Advisor to President of Brazil, today in New Delhi. Had a useful exchange on the current global scenario and on opportunities for deepening our strategic cooperation."

In the backdrop of his visit, national security adviser Ajit Doval also met Ambassador Amorim in New Delhi for the 6th India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue, the ministry of external affairs said in an official statement.

Ambassador Amorim was accompanied by a delegation of senior Brazilian government officials and advisors, according to the MEA.

The dialogue provided an opportunity to follow up on issues identified under the five pillars of cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to Brazil in July. -- ANI

