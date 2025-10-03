I'm being followed, our staff tortured: Wangchuk's wife

12:48





"I told him that I want this in writing. But I have never received anything as such. I am being followed everywhere in Delhi. A car follows me wherever I go. The staff that was working closely with us have been detained. They are in police custody. They are being beaten up. They are being tortured mentally and physically.





"On one hand, Sonam is being detained inhumanely, and on the other hand, a witch hunt against us has been intensified. This is why we had to approach the Supreme Court. I am worried about how he must be getting treated in jail. This message should reach throughout India: If justice can be delayed for a celebrity, with whom the whole country is rallying, who has worked at the grassroots, then what recourse does a commoner have?"





Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court seeking his release. Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. He is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

On whether she is getting judicial help to get in touch with her husband, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Gitanjali Angmo says, "Not at all. I only got a call from a member of an apex body that he recieved a call from the DSP saying that some people could meet (Sonam Wangchuk).