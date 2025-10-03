HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Gujarat ATS seizes meow-meow drug worth Rs 30 cr from in Vapi; man held

Fri, 03 October 2025
19:18
File image
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday said it has seized nearly six kilograms of mephedrone drug worth Rs 30 crore from a house at Vapi in Gujarat's Valsad district, and arrested one person in this connection. 

In a joint operation carried out with the Daman Crime Branch on Thursday, the ATS also seized 300 kg of raw material and various apparatus used in manufacturing the contraband from a farmhouse in neighbouring Daman district of the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra, it said. 

The ATS received a tip-off that accused Mehul Thakur, Vivek Rai and Mohanlal Paliwal were preparing the contraband at a farmhouse near Daman and storing it at the house of one Manoj Singh Thakur in Chala Road locality of Vapi. 

Acting on the inputs, the agency carried out a joint operation with the Daman crime branch and Valsad Special Operation Group (SOG), and carried out a raid at the bungalow in Vapi and the farmhouse at Moti Daman, it said. -- PTI

