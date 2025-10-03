HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goodall opened doors for generations of women in science: Obama

Fri, 03 October 2025
Share:
09:40
image
Former US president Barack Obama pays tribute to Jane Goodall. "Jane Goodall had a remarkable ability to inspire us to connect with the natural wonders of our world, and her groundbreaking work on primates and the importance of conservation opened doors for generations of women in science. Michelle and I are thinking of all those who loved and admired her."

Goodall, the conservationist and primatologist renowned for her groundbreaking chimpanzee field research and globe-spanning environmental advocacy, died yesterday. She was 91.

Goodall died of natural causes while in California on a speaking tour, the Jane Goodall Institute said in a social media post.

Goodall was best known for her 60-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees since she first went to Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in 1960. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zubeen Garg death: Bandmate, co-singer arrested
LIVE! Zubeen Garg death: Bandmate, co-singer arrested

1st Test UPDATES: Rahul takes India past 200
1st Test UPDATES: Rahul takes India past 200

When Pakistan Bombed Jail That Wangchuk Is Housed In
When Pakistan Bombed Jail That Wangchuk Is Housed In

Sonam Wangchuk is under tight surveillance within the three-tiered prison, with CCTV cameras monitored around the clock.

Mission Bhashini: Must Read Interview!
Mission Bhashini: Must Read Interview!

'The Bhashini Mission has delivered a working technology at large scale, which is as good as or better than the one with MNC tech giants.'

'After Karur, Vijay Can Forget About Being CM'
'After Karur, Vijay Can Forget About Being CM'

'Vijay is badly politically wounded.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV