Goodall opened doors for generations of women in science: Obama

09:40





Goodall, the conservationist and primatologist renowned for her groundbreaking chimpanzee field research and globe-spanning environmental advocacy, died yesterday. She was 91.





Goodall died of natural causes while in California on a speaking tour, the Jane Goodall Institute said in a social media post.





Goodall was best known for her 60-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees since she first went to Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in 1960.

Former US president Barack Obama pays tribute to Jane Goodall. "Jane Goodall had a remarkable ability to inspire us to connect with the natural wonders of our world, and her groundbreaking work on primates and the importance of conservation opened doors for generations of women in science. Michelle and I are thinking of all those who loved and admired her."