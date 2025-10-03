HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Forex reserves drop by $2.3 bn to $700.2 bn

Fri, 03 October 2025
India's forex reserves dropped by $2.334 billion to $700.236 billion during the week ended September 26, according to the RBI data on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had declined by $396 million to $702.57 billion. 

For the week ended September 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.393 billion to $581.757 billion, the data released by the RBI showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

The gold reserves increased by $2.238 billion to $95.017 billion during the week, the central bank said. 

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $90 million to $18.789 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

