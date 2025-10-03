Forex reserves drop by $2.3 bn to $700.2 bn

17:25





In the previous reporting week, the kitty had declined by $396 million to $702.57 billion.





For the week ended September 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.393 billion to $581.757 billion, the data released by the RBI showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.





The gold reserves increased by $2.238 billion to $95.017 billion during the week, the central bank said.





The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $90 million to $18.789 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

