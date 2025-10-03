Forced to strip by forest officials, man commits suicide in Jaipur

20:44





Following the suicide, the villagers took to violent protests and vandalised a forest office and later clashed with police, officials said on Friday.





The department suspended three officials, Jaipur Rural SP Rashi Dogra said.





The victim's family has agreed for a post mortem following their compensation demands were met after talks with the police and administration, Dogra said.





The deceased, identified as Vikram from Kushalpura village in Raisar, was allegedly beaten by two forest personnel on Thursday afternoon.





Officials said he was forced to strip and fined after his goats strayed into the forest area.





"Vikram had called his family informing them about the fine. Later, he called the police control room, saying he had been humiliated and would end his life. When he did not respond to follow-up calls, his location was tracked. He was later found hanging from a tree," a police official said.





The incident sparked outrage among locals. Late Thursday night, angry villagers stormed the Raisar forest range office, vandalised property and forced forest staff to flee. -- PTI

