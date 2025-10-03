HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Five members of inter-state robbery gang arrested in Jharkhand

Fri, 03 October 2025
18:01
Five members of an inter-state robbery gang were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, the police said. 

The gang members were wanted in over a dozen cases registered in Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. 

They were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Anand Kumar, who alleged that his motorcycle and mobile phone were looted at gunpoint by some people near Mandeya village in Chattarpur police station area in Palamu district around 11 pm on October 1. 

Among those arrested was Dablu Prasad Saw alias Dablu Kumar Saw, who was allegedly involved in looting goods worth Rs 5 crore from one Rajesh Sonar in Ramanujganj area of Chhattisgarh on September 11 last year, Chattarpur sub-divisional police officer Awadh Kumar Yadav said. 

Besides Saw, Sushil Kumar Yadav, Ritesh Kumar Paswan, Chhotu Kumar and Omprakash Kumar were arrested, he said. 

Three motorcycles, 16 mobile phones, a pistol and cartridges were seized from their possession, the SDPO said, adding further investigation is underway. -- PTI

