HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED, IT to join probe into Zubeen Garg's death

Fri, 03 October 2025
Share:
19:50
image
The Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department are likely to join the Assam Police in investigating alleged organised financial crimes and acquisition of benami properties by event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused in the death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. 

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Assam police has also unearthed more than 20-year-old financial irregularities allegedly committed by Mahanta during his earlier job at a non-banking financial company. 

Sources privy to the development told PTI that officials from ED and the I-T Department have already visited the CID headquarters to look into the case. 

The Assam police initiated a separate probe against festival organiser Mahanta for "organised financial crimes" and "acquiring huge amounts of benami properties through money laundering". 

"The ED and the I-T Department have visited the CID office and discussed the case with senior officials. They are likely to join the probe with CID, and a formal decision may come very soon," a source said. 

The CID seized bundles of incriminating documents and items from Mahanta's home during raids on September 25 and 26, such as multiple PAN cards in the name of the same firm, nearly 30 stamp seals of different companies and government officials, and documents related to several benami properties. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cop, UP minister's staffer clash in Lucknow road rage
LIVE! Cop, UP minister's staffer clash in Lucknow road rage

Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar
Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing incident where his daughter was asked to send a nude photo while playing an online video game, highlighting the dangers of cybercrime and the need for cyber safety education.

Hit at least a dozen Pak jets, including F-16s: IAF chief
Hit at least a dozen Pak jets, including F-16s: IAF chief

At least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft including F-16 jets were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Friday while describing Islamabad's claim of...

Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader
Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal threatened to resign from the party, citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "unacceptable" remarks and the state police's "vindictive" attitude against the Muslim community.

When Pakistan Bombed Jail That Wangchuk Is Housed In
When Pakistan Bombed Jail That Wangchuk Is Housed In

Sonam Wangchuk is under tight surveillance within the three-tiered prison, with CCTV cameras monitored around the clock.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO