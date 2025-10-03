ED, IT to join probe into Zubeen Garg's death

19:50





The Criminal Investigation Department of the Assam police has also unearthed more than 20-year-old financial irregularities allegedly committed by Mahanta during his earlier job at a non-banking financial company.





Sources privy to the development told PTI that officials from ED and the I-T Department have already visited the CID headquarters to look into the case.





The Assam police initiated a separate probe against festival organiser Mahanta for "organised financial crimes" and "acquiring huge amounts of benami properties through money laundering".





"The ED and the I-T Department have visited the CID office and discussed the case with senior officials. They are likely to join the probe with CID, and a formal decision may come very soon," a source said.





The CID seized bundles of incriminating documents and items from Mahanta's home during raids on September 25 and 26, such as multiple PAN cards in the name of the same firm, nearly 30 stamp seals of different companies and government officials, and documents related to several benami properties. -- PTI

