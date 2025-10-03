Delhi godman sent to jail for 14 days in harassment case

17:53





The Delhi police produced him before judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar at the Patiala House Courts on the completion of his five-day police custody.





The police had sought judicial custody for Chaitanyananda, accused of molesting 17 women students at a private management institute in New Delhi.





His counsel moved an application seeking the supply of the seizure memo and the case diaries, which was allowed by the court.





The court sought a response from police on other applications seeking the wearing of monk robes, providing medicines and "sanyasi" food.





The 62-year-old was apprehended from Agra on September 28.





Earlier, the police froze Rs 8 crore, linked to Saraswati, parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.





According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent inappropriate text messages to them at odd hours. -- PTI

