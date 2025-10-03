HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi godman sent to jail for 14 days in harassment case

Fri, 03 October 2025
Share:
17:53
image
A Delhi court on Friday remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in 14 days' judicial custody. 

The Delhi police produced him before judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar at the Patiala House Courts on the completion of his five-day police custody. 

The police had sought judicial custody for Chaitanyananda, accused of molesting 17 women students at a private management institute in New Delhi. 

His counsel moved an application seeking the supply of the seizure memo and the case diaries, which was allowed by the court. 

The court sought a response from police on other applications seeking the wearing of monk robes, providing medicines and "sanyasi" food. 

The 62-year-old was apprehended from Agra on September 28. 

Earlier, the police froze Rs 8 crore, linked to Saraswati, parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits. 

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent inappropriate text messages to them at odd hours. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi godman sent to jail for 14 days in harassment case
LIVE! Delhi godman sent to jail for 14 days in harassment case

Pakistan must answer for PoK rights violations: India
Pakistan must answer for PoK rights violations: India

India has strongly criticized Pakistan for its human rights violations against protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), citing systemic oppression and plundering of resources.

'No contact since his arrest': Wangchuk's wife moves SC
'No contact since his arrest': Wangchuk's wife moves SC

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking his release from detention under the National Security Act. Wangchuk was detained following protests in Ladakh. The plea challenges...

Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar
Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing incident where his daughter was asked to send a nude photo while playing an online video game, highlighting the dangers of cybercrime and the need for cyber safety education.

1st Test: Rahul, Jurel, Jadeja tons put India on top vs WI
1st Test: Rahul, Jurel, Jadeja tons put India on top vs WI

Images from Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO