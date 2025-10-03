HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi godman produced in court after police custody ends

Fri, 03 October 2025
16:11
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati was produced before a Delhi court on Friday on completion of his five-day police custody. Delhi Police produced him before judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar. The 62-year-old, who was apprehended from Agra on September 28, is accused of sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute in Delhi. 

Police and the defence will shortly commence their arguments in the case. Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore, linked to Saraswati, parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits. According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours. 

He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused allegedly used different names and particulars to operate multiple bank accounts and withdrew over Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was registered against him.

He had allegedly submitted documents with varying particulars at the time of account opening. Police also found fake visiting cards from him showing him associated with the United Nations and BRICS. PTI

