CPI, CPI-M demand 35 seats in Bihar polls, urge Mahagathbandhan to finalise deal soon

Fri, 03 October 2025
18:36
The CPI and CPI-M on Friday demanded a total of 35 seats in the upcoming Bihar polls as part of the Mahagathbandhan, stressing the need for the opposition alliance to finalise the seat-sharing agreement without delay. 

The two Left parties also demanded that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav be declared the chief ministerial face of the alliance as soon as possible. 

While the CPI demanded 24 seats, the CPI-M sought 11 seats to contest the elections as part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, which also comprises the Congress and CPIML-Liberation, among others. 

Addressing a press conference, CPI state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey said, "The big parties in Mahagathbandhan will have to sacrifice a few of their seats in favour of CPI and CPI(M)." 

He also announced that CPI and CPI-M will hold joint conferences in all districts to ensure their cadres "verify the authenticity of deletions in the final voters' list released by the EC". 

CPI-M state secretary Lalan Choudhary said that any further delay in the seat-sharing talks will be "dangerous" for the state and the alliance. -- PTI

