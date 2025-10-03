Cop, UP minister's staffer clash in Lucknow road rage

19:05

The altercation occurred around 9 pm on Thursday near Khargapur in the Gomti Nagar Extension area when the vehicles of the two brushed against each other, leading to a heated exchange, the police said.





According to a complaint filed by Ravindra Shukla, who works in the office of a senior state minister, the argument escalated after he followed inspector Anil Kumar Singh, to his residence.





There, the dispute turned into a scuffle in which Singh allegedly attacked him with a car wiper, causing head injuries, police said citing the complaint.





Additional deputy commissioner of police (East) Amit Kumawat told PTI that both sides were unacquainted to each other before the incident. --PTI

