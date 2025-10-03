HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cop, UP minister's staffer clash in Lucknow road rage

Fri, 03 October 2025
19:05
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A police inspector and a staff member of a senior Uttar Pradesh minister were involved in a road rage incident in Lucknow, officials said on Friday. 

The altercation occurred around 9 pm on Thursday near Khargapur in the Gomti Nagar Extension area when the vehicles of the two brushed against each other, leading to a heated exchange, the police said. 

According to a complaint filed by Ravindra Shukla, who works in the office of a senior state minister, the argument escalated after he followed inspector Anil Kumar Singh, to his residence. 

There, the dispute turned into a scuffle in which Singh allegedly attacked him with a car wiper, causing head injuries, police said citing the complaint. 

Additional deputy commissioner of police (East) Amit Kumawat told PTI that both sides were unacquainted to each other before the incident. --PTI

TOP STORIES

Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar
Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing incident where his daughter was asked to send a nude photo while playing an online video game, highlighting the dangers of cybercrime and the need for cyber safety education.

Hit at least a dozen Pak jets, including F-16s: IAF chief
Hit at least a dozen Pak jets, including F-16s: IAF chief

At least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft including F-16 jets were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Friday while describing Islamabad's claim of...

Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader
Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal threatened to resign from the party, citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "unacceptable" remarks and the state police's "vindictive" attitude against the Muslim community.

When Pakistan Bombed Jail That Wangchuk Is Housed In
When Pakistan Bombed Jail That Wangchuk Is Housed In

Sonam Wangchuk is under tight surveillance within the three-tiered prison, with CCTV cameras monitored around the clock.

