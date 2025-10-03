HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chh'garh Cong MLA, aide booked for Kisan Credit Card fraud

Fri, 03 October 2025
Chhattisgarh Congress legislator Baleshwar Sahu and one more person were booked in Janjgir-Champa district for allegedly cheating three persons after promising to get them Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan, a police official said on Friday. 

Jaijaipur MLA Sahu and one Gautam Rathore have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and other offences, he added. 

"When Sahu was manager of the Cooperative Society in Bamhanidih and Rathore was its salesman between 2015 and 2020, the two allegedly cheated Rajkumar Sharma and his family of Faraswani village under Champa police station limits. 

On the pretext of a KCC loan against a 50-acre land, Sahu took a blank cheque from Sharma and transferred Rs 24 lakh into his own account and that of his wife," the official said. -- PTI

