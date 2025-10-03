Case registered against MNS leader for extorting money from contractor

23:41





A First Information Report for extortion under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 308 was registered against MNS leader Raju Umbarkar at Wani police station in the district on September 29, an official said. The accused has been absconding, he added.





Complainant Yogesh Mamidwar, a Chandrapur resident, is constructing a cement road connecting Shibla, Wani and Nandepera.





On September 17, Umbarkar and his associates allegedly threatened his manager and thrashed one of his staff at a construction site, and summoned Mamidwar.





Subsequently, a police complaint was filed against the accused in Wani police station.





But the accused still insisted that Mamidwar meet him.





When they met on September 19, the accused allegedly demanded 4 percent commission of Rs 9.5 crore if Mamidwar's company wanted to continue the work.





As Umbarkar threatened him, he gave him Rs 10 lakh, the complainant claimed.





Umbarkar threatened to kill him if Rs 9.5 crore were not paid, he alleged. Probe is on, the official said. -- PTI

