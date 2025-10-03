'Broken promises' and deadly violence push Himalayan beauty spot to the edge

13:13





But now, its fabled tranquillity has been shattered by deadly violence.





Protests for greater autonomy from India erupted last week and spiralled into clashes between crowds and police in which four civilians were killed and at least 80 injured.





Police arrested Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent scientist and activist who has been at the forefront of protests, alleging he had incited a mob with provocative speeches, a charge he denies. More protesters were then detained as authorities cut internet services, imposed a curfew in the picturesque capital Leh and sent in paramilitary troops.





The discontent in Ladakh is not new, but the violence - the deadliest there for decades - was.

For a long time, the history of tiny Ladakh - a stunning region popular with tourists, nestled high in the Himalayas - has been shaped by notions of spirituality, mysticism and a sense of otherworldliness.