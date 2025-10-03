HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Broken promises' and deadly violence push Himalayan beauty spot to the edge

Fri, 03 October 2025
For a long time, the history of tiny Ladakh - a stunning region popular with tourists, nestled high in the Himalayas - has been shaped by notions of spirituality, mysticism and a sense of otherworldliness.

But now, its fabled tranquillity has been shattered by deadly violence.

Protests for greater autonomy from India erupted last week and spiralled into clashes between crowds and police in which four civilians were killed and at least 80 injured.

Police arrested Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent scientist and activist who has been at the forefront of protests, alleging he had incited a mob with provocative speeches, a charge he denies. More protesters were then detained as authorities cut internet services, imposed a curfew in the picturesque capital Leh and sent in paramilitary troops.

The discontent in Ladakh is not new, but the violence - the deadliest there for decades - was. Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! My daughter was asked to send nude pics: Akshay Kumar
Destroyed 4-5 Pak jets, including F-16s: IAF chief
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh discusses Operation Sindoor's success and the IAF's Roadmap 2047 for enhanced combat capabilities.

1st Test UPDATES: Jurel, Jadeja hit 50s; India build lead
I'm being followed, staff tortured: Wangchuk's wife
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Friday, alleged that her movement is under constant surveillance and that one of her staff members was detained and being treated 'inhumanely' by the police.

Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader
Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal threatened to resign from the party, citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "unacceptable" remarks and the state police's "vindictive" attitude against the Muslim community.

