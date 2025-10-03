Bloodsuckers!: Stalin slams BJP's Karur delegation

12:19

The Karur stampede has left 41 people dead





While inaugurating development projects in Ramanathapuram district, CM Stalin criticised the BJP party and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for rushing to Karur after the stampede, stating that the Centre had ignored Tamil Nadu during previous disasters.





He said, "When Tamil Nadu was struck by three major disasters, affecting thousands of people, the Union BJP Finance Minister neither visited nor provided any funds. But now, she immediately rushes to Karur. The BJP, which did not send inquiry commissions for the Manipur riots, Gujarat incidents, or the Kumbh Mela deaths, is now promptly sending a team to Karur, not out of any genuine concern for Tamil Nadu, but simply because elections are due next year."





He further added, "They (BJP) think they can gain some political mileage out of this (Karur stampede deaths) or use it to threaten someone. The BJP is in a position where it survives by sucking someone else's blood." Stalin also targeted the AIADMK, accusing it of supporting a party that neglects state interests.





"The Union BJP, which neglects state interests, strips away state rights, and even thinks states should not exist, is being supported by the AIADMK. As the opposition, instead of standing firm, AIADMK has signed a bond of slavery with the BJP and reduced itself to a mere puppet. Does the BJP have an ideological basis for its support? Any grounds of public welfare? Any concern for people's interests? Or are they at least bound by any principle? Nothing at all," he added.





Sharpening his attack, Stalin called the BJP a "washing machine" for those seeking to escape accountability and described it as the "political arm of the RSS.





He said, "Those who are guilty and want to escape from their wrongdoings see the BJP as a washing machine to cleanse their wrongdoings." "BJP is nothing but the political arm and power centre that enforces the divisive policies of the RSS across the country. Having come to power a third time with reduced public support and only the backing of a few, the BJP has begun walking even faster on the RSS path," CM Stalin said. -- PTI

