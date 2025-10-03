HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Blood, plasma units stolen from AIIMS Bhopal; one booked

Fri, 03 October 2025
Several units of blood and plasma have been stolen from the blood bank of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, according to the police.

Following a complaint by AIIMS blood bank in-charge Dr Gyanendra Prasad to the Bagh Sevania police station, a case was registered against an outsourced employee, an official said on Thursday.

As per the complaint, blood and plasma units had been disappearing from the blood bank for a long time, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Misrod area) Rajnish Kashyap Koul told PTI.

An outsourced employee has been booked and he will be arrested soon, the police officer said, adding they have sought CCTV footage of the hospital premises from the AIIMS administration as part of the probe.

Police sources said the accused was captured in CCTV footage a couple of days ago while allegedly stealing some units of plasma (liquid portion of blood) and handing them over to an unidentified person.

AIIMS authorities suspected some insider's role in the matter, and had placed CCTV cameras inside the blood bank, they added.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.   -- PTI

