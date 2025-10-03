HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
8 injured in clash over control of gurdwara in Rajasthan

Fri, 03 October 2025
File image
File image
A long-standing dispute over the management of the Mehtabgarh Sahib gurdwara at Goluwala in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district turned violent on Friday when a group of people allegedly tried to forcibly enter the premises and take control of it, the police said. 

The group clashed with the members of the rival faction already present inside, in which eight people, including children, sustained injuries. 

The injured were initially given treatment at a local hospital before being referred to the district hospital in Sri Ganganagar. 

Additional superintendent of police Janesh Tanwar said, "About 100 people entered the gurdwara premises early in the morning. Multiple people sustained injuries in the incident, who are being treated at hospitals. Their condition is stable." 

One Rajasthan Armed Constabulary jawan was also injured while trying to intervene. 

Following the incident, forces from different police stations, along with RAC personnel, were deployed in the area. 

Additional force from the district police lines was also rushed to the spot, officials said. -- PTI

