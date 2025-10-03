HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

26/11 NSG commando caught with 200 kg ganja

Fri, 03 October 2025
Share:
11:47
File pic
File pic
A former National Security Guard (NSG) commando has been found involved in a drug smuggling network. Bajrang Singh had participated in the 26/11 anti-terror operation in Mumbai, reports NDTV.

Rajasthan Police have now declared him the kingpin of a ganja smuggling racket. He was arrested on Wednesday night in Churu, the police said.Singh was involved in smuggling ganja from Telangana and Odisha into Rajasthan, said Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar, adding that the former commando was caught with 200 kg of the banned drug. 

A resident of Sikar district, Singh had been on the police radar due to his criminal activities and carried a reward of Rs 25,000.The police said Singh was arrested after two months of tireless effort under 'Operation Gaanjaney,' carried out by the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I'm being followed, our staff tortured: Wangchuk's wife
LIVE! I'm being followed, our staff tortured: Wangchuk's wife

1st Test UPDATES: Jadeja, Jurel swell India's lead
1st Test UPDATES: Jadeja, Jurel swell India's lead

Zubeen death: Singer, musician held based on 'evidence'
Zubeen death: Singer, musician held based on 'evidence'

Musician Shakharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta were arrested in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The arrests follow an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg's death in Singapore.

We can't do what China does: Rahul Gandhi in Colombia
We can't do what China does: Rahul Gandhi in Colombia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the 'wholesale attack on the democratic system' currently underway in India is the single biggest risk the country is facing, and asserted that allowing different traditions to thrive is very...

Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader
Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal threatened to resign from the party, citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "unacceptable" remarks and the state police's "vindictive" attitude against the Muslim community.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV