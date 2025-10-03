26/11 NSG commando caught with 200 kg ganja

11:47

File pic





Rajasthan Police have now declared him the kingpin of a ganja smuggling racket. He was arrested on Wednesday night in Churu, the police said.Singh was involved in smuggling ganja from Telangana and Odisha into Rajasthan, said Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar, adding that the former commando was caught with 200 kg of the banned drug.





A resident of Sikar district, Singh had been on the police radar due to his criminal activities and carried a reward of Rs 25,000.The police said Singh was arrested after two months of tireless effort under 'Operation Gaanjaney,' carried out by the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

A former National Security Guard (NSG) commando has been found involved in a drug smuggling network. Bajrang Singh had participated in the 26/11 anti-terror operation in Mumbai, reports NDTV.