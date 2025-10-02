Zubeen's manager, festival organiser booked for murder

19:52

Singer Zubeen Garg/File image





The two were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday.





Munna Prasad Gupta, the special DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Assam police, told reporters that interrogation of the two arrested persons has been going on after a court here remanded them to a 14-day police custody.





"The investigation is going on, and I cannot share much detail. We have added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR now," he said.





Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with the punishment for murder. It mandates that whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life and a fine.





The police on Wednesday said Sharma and Mahanta were booked under various sections of the BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence. -- PTI

