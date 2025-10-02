HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Student assaulted at Hyderabad Dandiya event after revealing his name

Thu, 02 October 2025
13:05
A group of people allegedly assaulted a student from another community after he entered a Dandiya event with his friends at a hotel under Panjagutta police station limits in Hyderabad, the police said.

When some people asked for his name, he revealed it, which led to the attack. 

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Hindu organisations had called on Dandiya event organisers not to allow people from other communities into these events, suggesting they check Aadhaar cards and apply a tilak before entry.

The police registered an FIR on the complaint of Nehan Ali Khan, a 25-year-old engineering student. 

He alleged in his complaint that when he was playing Dandiya at The Park Hotel near Raj Bhavan Chilla at night on August 29, some unknown persons approached him and asked his name. 

As soon as he told them his name, they suddenly started assaulting him.

"He managed to escape from their clutches and reached Panjagutta Police Station with the help of the police, and later he came to know that some of the assailants were identified as Laxman, Deepak, Bharath, Chandra Kanth, and others. Therefore, he requests that necessary action be taken against the persons who unlawfully entered the Dandiya Hall and assaulted him," the FIR read. -- ANI

