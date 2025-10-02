HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NEET aspirant found hanging in Kota PG room, family alleges foul play

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
14:56
image
A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi was found hanging in his PG room here, police said on Thursday. 

Lucky Choudhary, a native of Patna in Bihar, was found hanging on Wednesday from a ceiling fan in his PG located in Sector-2 under the Vigyan Nagar Police Station limits. 

The police said he was preparing for NEET online and had been living in Kota for the past two years. 

Circle inspector Mukesh Meena said the room was bolted from the inside at two places. "We have found no sign of foul play at this stage," he said.

Meanwhile, another student from Bihar, living in an adjoining room in the same PG, was reported to have gone missing. Lucky's maternal uncle (Mama), Koshal Kumar Choudhary, said Lucky was not the kind of person who would commit suicide. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Seales gets the breakthrough
1st Test Updates: Seales gets the breakthrough

LIVE! NEET aspirant found hanging in Kota PG room
LIVE! NEET aspirant found hanging in Kota PG room

Magisterial probe ordered into Leh violence
Magisterial probe ordered into Leh violence

A magisterial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh, which resulted in four deaths, is expected to be completed within four weeks. The inquiry, led by Sub Divisional Magistrate Nubra Mukul Beniwal, aims to determine the facts and...

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report

Singapore police clarify that musician Zubeen Garg died after swimming off Singapore Island, not scuba diving. An autopsy report has been shared with the Indian High Commission, and foul play has been ruled out.

Kerala ex-DGP Jacob Thomas joins RSS as 'pracharak'
Kerala ex-DGP Jacob Thomas joins RSS as 'pracharak'

Former Kerala Police chief Jacob Thomas has joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a full-time 'pracharak'. He participated in an RSS event on Mahanavami, emphasizing the organization's aim to create individuals with cultural...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV