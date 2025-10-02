NEET aspirant found hanging in Kota PG room, family alleges foul play

14:56





Lucky Choudhary, a native of Patna in Bihar, was found hanging on Wednesday from a ceiling fan in his PG located in Sector-2 under the Vigyan Nagar Police Station limits.





The police said he was preparing for NEET online and had been living in Kota for the past two years.





Circle inspector Mukesh Meena said the room was bolted from the inside at two places. "We have found no sign of foul play at this stage," he said.





Meanwhile, another student from Bihar, living in an adjoining room in the same PG, was reported to have gone missing. Lucky's maternal uncle (Mama), Koshal Kumar Choudhary, said Lucky was not the kind of person who would commit suicide. -- PTI

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi was found hanging in his PG room here, police said on Thursday.