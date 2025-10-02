HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nayanthara unveils first poster of 'Mookuthi Amman 2'

Thu, 02 October 2025
13:38
South star Nayanthara shared the first look poster of her upcoming Tamil film Mookuthi Amman 2

Directed by Sundar C, the film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh alongside Khushbu Sundar, Kushmitha Ganesh, Ishan Saksena and Vignesh Shivan. 

The 40-year-old actor shared the post on her Instagram handle on Thursday. 

"Let her Divine Grace Prevail. A #SundarC Visual Spectacle. Here's the first appearance of #MookuthiAmman2," she wrote in the caption. 

It featured her in the avatar of Mookuthi Amman. 

The film is the sequel to the 2020 release Mookuthi Amman and will feature Nayanthara reprising her role of Mookuthi Amman, alongside Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Abhinaya in supporting roles. 

The shooting of the project started in March. 

Mookuthi Amman was directed by RJ Balaji. 

Also featuring Balaji and Smruthi Venkat, the film revolved around Engels Ramasamy (Balaji), a reporter, leading a simple life with his family.  -- PTI

