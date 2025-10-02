HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala ex-police chief Jacob Thomas joins RSS

Thu, 02 October 2025
13:30
Former Kerala police chief Jacob Thomas after joining RSS on Wednesday/ANI on X
Former Kerala police chief Jacob Thomas has joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right wing volunteer organisation, as full time 'pracharak'. 

On the occasion of Mahanavami, on October 1, Thomas took part in an event of the organisation at Pallikkara here dressed in the traditional RSS uniform. 

Speaking at the event, the former DGP said the RSS' aim is to create individuals with cultural strength. 

"With more such individuals among us, the society will become stronger and it will lead to the strengthening of the nation. So, RSS intends to build a strong nation through individuals," he said. -- PTI

