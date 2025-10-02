HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K: Police attach property of terrorist handler in Kupwara

Thu, 02 October 2025
15:21
In a series of actions against the terrorist ecosystem, Handwara Police attached the property of an alleged terrorist handler at Palpora village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

During the course of investigation in the case registered at Police Station Kralgund, it was established that a JKNOP Nazir Ahmad Ganai is operating from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and is actively involved in guiding and handling terrorist activities in Handwara, said the police.

"Accordingly, as per the provision of law, proceedings to attach his property were initiated in the said case and after obtaining necessary legal sanctions from the competent authority, land belonging to the said JKNOP Nazir Ahmad Ganie in Village Palpora was attached in the presence of police and revenue officials," said the police in a release.

This action highlights the commitment of Handwara police to deal firmly with terrorist handlers and anti-national elements. 

Such measures aim to dismantle the support structures of terrorist outfits and deter others from unlawful activities, besides strengthening the measures which promote peace and order in the district, said the police. -- ANI

