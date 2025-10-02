High alert in Bareilly; drones deployed, internet banned

16:46

Cops manning a street in Bareilly./ANI on X





According to a notification issued by the home department, mobile internet, broadband and SMS services in the district will remain suspended from 3 pm on October 2 till 3 pm on October 4.





Home secretary Gaurav Dayal said in the order that there is a possibility of social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, and messaging services being misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension.





The step was taken to maintain peace and public order, he added.





On September 26, there was a confrontation between police and about 2,000 people who had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area in Bareilly after Friday prayers.





Stone-pelting was also reported. -- PTI

