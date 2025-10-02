HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Guj BJP announces election for state president, national council members

Thu, 02 October 2025
19:49
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat on Thursday issued a notification for the election of its state president and national council members.

Interested candidates should submit their nomination papers at the party's state headquarters in Gandhinagar before 2 pm on Friday, it said.

While the scrutiny of forms will take place between 3 pm and 4 pm, candidates can withdraw their nominations between 5 pm and 5:30 pm.

If more than one candidate is in the fray, voting would take place between 10 am and 11 am on October 4, and results will be declared in the afternoon, said the notification.

If only one person files nomination papers, he or she will be declared as elected unopposed on Friday.

Union Jal Shakti Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Navsari, C R Paatil, is the present state BJP president though his three-year tenure came to an end in July 2023. -- PTI

