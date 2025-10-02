HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Good people shying away from politics: Kovind

Thu, 02 October 2025
12:37
Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday rued that good people are staying away from politics, and urged the youth to be a part of the country's political landscape. 

Addressing as the chief guest of the annual Vijayadashmi rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, he said RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar played an important role in shaping his life. 

"I was inspired by the values of national unity and social harmony shared by Dr Ambedkar and Dr Hedgewar. There is no casteism and discrimination in RSS," he said. 

The former president said the RSS founder's vichar (thoughts) helped him clearly understand society and the nation. 

Ruing that good people are not joining politics, he appealed to the youth to be a part of it. 

Kovind said he is writing a book titled Triumph of the Indian Republic'. 

The Vijayadashmi rally also marked the centenary celebrations of the RSS, which was founded by Hedgewar on Dussehra in 1925. -- PTI

