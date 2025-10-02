HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cross-border arms, narcotics smuggling network busted, 5 held in Amritsar

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
18:44
File image
File image
A cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network was busted in Amritsar with the arrest of five people and recovery of 1.50 kg heroin and 12 pistols, the police said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that out of five accused, Joban Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, were in direct touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and communicated via social media to receive and deliver arms and narcotics consignments, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

He added that 12 pistols and 1.50 kg of heroin were recovered from their possession.

The pushed-in consignments are meant to fuel inter-gang rivalries in Punjab, the DGP said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act at Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar.

"Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward and forward linkages of this network," the DGP said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! B.Tech student found hanging in IIT-Kanpur hostel room
LIVE! B.Tech student found hanging in IIT-Kanpur hostel room

PIX: KL Rahul shines as Siraj, Bumrah tear through WI
PIX: KL Rahul shines as Siraj, Bumrah tear through WI

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between India and the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

Trump admin to back Ukraine missile strikes on Russia?
Trump admin to back Ukraine missile strikes on Russia?

Trump has approved sharing targeting data with Ukrainians as the administration weighs sending powerful weapons, the news outlet reported on Wednesday (local time).

High alert in Bareilly; drones deployed, internet suspended
High alert in Bareilly; drones deployed, internet suspended

Security has been increased across four districts in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division for Dussehra, with internet services suspended in Bareilly district for 48 hours to prevent the spread of rumors and maintain public order.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report

Singapore police clarify that musician Zubeen Garg died after swimming off Singapore Island, not scuba diving. An autopsy report has been shared with the Indian High Commission, and foul play has been ruled out.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV