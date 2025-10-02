HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ashwin goes unsold in ILT20 auction

Thu, 02 October 2025
10:15
image
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold at the ILT20 auction.
   
Ashwin, the only player with a six-figure base price of USD 120,000, did not feature in the accelerated auction either but could still make the cut as a wildcard signing.  
 
Ashwin had registered for the UAE-based league after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League, a move that made him eligible to play in overseas franchise competitions.
 
He had made himself available for the entire season.
 
The 39-year-old had last week signed with Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder, becoming the first high-profile Indian cricketer to feature in the competition. 
 
He is also set to represent Team India in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament in November.
 
The champion off-spinner had earlier bid farewell to international cricket midway through India's tour of Australia last year.
 
Elsewhere at the auction, Dubai Capitals secured the services of former Vidarbha off-spinner and Ranji Trophy winner Akshay Wakhare, while Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, now representing USA, was picked up by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. -- PTI 

