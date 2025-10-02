19 electric scooters gutted in fire in Bengaluru

21:46





However, there was no loss to human life, they said.





According to the police, the thick smoke and raging blaze was seen in the morning.





People soon informed the fire department, which rushed to the spot with fire tenders.





After sweating out for hours, the fire fighters brought the fire under control.





Fire brigade believes that the fire broke out while charging vehicles, though investigation is underway to ascertain the actual cause of the incident. -- PTI

