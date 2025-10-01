HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zubeen Garg's manager, festival organiser arrested

Wed, 01 October 2025
08:19
North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma have been arrested in connection with the singer's death in Singapore, police said on Wednesday.
 
Mahanta was arrested on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Singapore while Sharma was arrested from an apartment in Gurugram.
 
The duo was brought to Guwahati early on Wednesday morning, a senior police official told PTI.
        
The Assam government had constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.
        
The SIT issued notices to several people, including Mahanta,  Sharma and members of Singapore Assam Association and those who had gone to Singapore for the festival to appear before it and record their statements.
 
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that a 'lookout notice' through the Interpol had been issued against Mahanta and Sharma, asking them to appear before the CID by October 6. -- PTI 

