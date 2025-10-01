HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why We Will Never Forget Shyam G. Menon A Requiem

Wed, 01 October 2025
09:59
Representational image
Shyam began his formal career in journalism at PTI in 1991 in New Delhi, where he also did a bit of photography. He later joined the Hindu Business Line, initially at the Kochi bureau and later at the Mumbai bureau, working there overall for over 15 years. He had a brief stint with Outlook Business.

In 2007, Shyam moved out of full-time journalism and started contributing articles to newspapers and magazines.  Over the years, he wrote on varied subjects, including automobiles, shipping, music, movies, politics and outdoor activities such as mountaineering, rock climbing, long-distance cycling and long-distance running. 

Read more here. 

