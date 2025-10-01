Why We Will Never Forget Shyam G. Menon A Requiem

09:59

Representational image





In 2007, Shyam moved out of full-time journalism and started contributing articles to newspapers and magazines. Over the years, he wrote on varied subjects, including automobiles, shipping, music, movies, politics and outdoor activities such as mountaineering, rock climbing, long-distance cycling and long-distance running.





Shyam began his formal career in journalism at PTI in 1991 in New Delhi, where he also did a bit of photography. He later joined the Hindu Business Line, initially at the Kochi bureau and later at the Mumbai bureau, working there overall for over 15 years. He had a brief stint with Outlook Business.