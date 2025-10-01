HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wangchuk's NSA detention 'credible grounds': Ladakh admin

Wed, 01 October 2025
08:51
Ladakh Administration on Tuesday rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smoke-screen" operation against activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act last week. It asserted that the actions taken by law enforcement agencies were based on credible inputs and documents.
   
The administration appealed that the process of law should be allowed to take its own course and expressed confidence that "together we will bring back normalcy in the peace-loving Leh township and continue with our dialogue process".
 
Wangchuk, the primary face of the agitation seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh, was detained under the stringent NSA following the violent clashes between protesters and security personnel on September 24.

Talks between the Centre and representatives from Ladakh have hit a roadblock with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) backing the Leh Apex Body's (LAB) decision to suspend dialogue until Wangchuk and others were released.

Terming the release of Wangchuk and others as the key condition for resuming negotiations, scheduled for October 6, the two powerful organisations also demanded a judicial inquiry into the police firing in Leh that left four people dead and scores of others injured.

Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife and co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), has alleged that a "witch-hunt" was underway to project her husband as an "anti-national."
 
She claimed there was "no need to impose the NSA on Sonam Wangchuk" and asserted that authorities have not provided her with formal documents detailing the charges.
 
In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Department of Information and Public Relations said, "The administration of UT of Ladakh would like to clarify a few issues in the background of a series of press conferences and media statements given by certain sections.
 
"There have been reports in the media of baseless allegations of victimisation of certain individuals, including Wangchuk, by government agencies. There is no question of witch-hunting or smoke screen," it said.
 
The administration said actions taken by the law enforcement agencies were based on credible inputs and documents. "The agencies should be allowed to continue with their investigation impartially without vitiating the process."
 
It said the case of financial irregularities and foreign currency violations by HIAL is under investigation by agencies. "Prima facie, there is evidence available, which merits such investigation."
 
Further, the statement said, despite knowing that it is not a recognised university, HIAL is issuing degrees to young men and women, jeopardising their future prospects. -- PTI

