US government shuts down

Wed, 01 October 2025
The federal government of the United States has officially shut down for the first time in six years after a deadlocked Congress failed to pass a funding measure to keep the lights on -- and no one inside the Capitol knows what will happen next, reports CNN. 

Republicans insist Democrats need to simply agree to extend current funding for another seven weeks. Democrats refuse to do so without major concessions for lending their votes to pass any funding measure in the Senate.

Senators left the Capitol tonight in a state of deep uncertainty about how long the shutdown could last. The Senate is on track to vote again tomorrow morning on the same GOP funding plan which Republican leaders have vowed to put on the floor day after day until enough Democrats yield and agree to reopen the government. -- CNN

TOP STORIES

Adar Poonawalla Wants To Buy RCB
Adar Poonawalla Wants To Buy RCB

It is not yet clear if Diageo Plc is looking to sell its complete stake in RCB.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hospitalised
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hospitalised

Doctors at Bengaluru's MS Ramaiah Hospital are treating the 83-year-old Congress leader.

Zubeen Garg's manager arrested days after singer's death
Zubeen Garg's manager arrested days after singer's death

North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma have been arrested in connection with the singer's death in Singapore, police said on Wednesday.

'Don't Compare Sindoor With 26/11'
'Don't Compare Sindoor With 26/11'

'The preparedness of our defence forces and positioning of intelligence assets were very different in 2008, so we had to rebuild our assets and preparedness.'

