US government shuts down

09:39





Republicans insist Democrats need to simply agree to extend current funding for another seven weeks. Democrats refuse to do so without major concessions for lending their votes to pass any funding measure in the Senate.





Senators left the Capitol tonight in a state of deep uncertainty about how long the shutdown could last. The Senate is on track to vote again tomorrow morning on the same GOP funding plan which Republican leaders have vowed to put on the floor day after day until enough Democrats yield and agree to reopen the government. -- CNN

The federal government of the United States has officially shut down for the first time in six years after a deadlocked Congress failed to pass a funding measure to keep the lights on -- and no one inside the Capitol knows what will happen next, reports CNN.