UP man arrested over 'Nepal-like situation' remarks

Wed, 01 October 2025
A man was arrested for allegedly making remarks that the Indian government can be changed like in Nepal," the police said in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. 

A purported video of his remarks surfaced online and police, taking cognisance of the clip, lodged an FIR. Three minors were also detained in connection with the case. 

They have been apprehended over the video "spreading hatred" that went viral on social media, officials said. 

"Police are also trying to identify other persons present at the time of the video recording," said sub-inspector Sharanvir Singh who lodged the FIR in Khoda police station. 

A video, which surfaced on social media platform X on Sunday night, showed Parwez Ali, in his mid-20s, saying in an interview to a journalist that "the Indian government can be changed like in Nepal." 

He also urged people to be prepared to go to jail. While two juveniles were apprehended on Monday, Ali and another juvenile were taken into custody on Tuesday, additional commissioner of police, Indirapuram Abhishek Srivastava said. 

The Nepal government, led by K P Sharma Oli, fell earlier this month following violent protests that were led primarily by the youth. -- PTI

LIVE! UP man arrested over 'Nepal-like situation' remarks
