Trump warns US military of 'invasion' within country

Wed, 01 October 2025
09:22
image
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) warned of an "invasion" within the country, which is not different from a "foreign enemy". 

He said that it is difficult to trace such enemies as they do not wear uniforms, CNN reported. Trump was addressing a gathering of top US military officials at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

"We're under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways because they don't wear uniforms," Trump said, as per CNN. President Trump stated that he suggested that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth use some of the dangerous US cities for military training. 

"In our inner cities, which we're going to be talking about because it's a big part of war now. It's a big part of war. I told Pete that we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military, National Guard, but military. Because we're going into Chicago very soon," he said, as quoted by CNN. 

The US President further considered San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles as "unsafe" places, stating that his administration would address them one by one.

"San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles. They're very unsafe places. And we're gonna straighten them out one-by-one. It this is gonna be a major part for some of the people in this room. It's a war, too. It's a war from within," Trump added. 

Earlier on September 21, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) stated that the crime in Washington, DC has remarkably gone down as the place has become "totally different from last year", highlighting the effect of the crime crackdown after the Trump administration took control of the policing. Trump said that Washington, DC has become "beautiful and safe," mentioning that it is because of the "good governance." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Adar Poonawalla Wants To Buy RCB
Adar Poonawalla Wants To Buy RCB

It is not yet clear if Diageo Plc is looking to sell its complete stake in RCB.

Zubeen Garg's manager arrested days after singer's death
Zubeen Garg's manager arrested days after singer's death

North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma have been arrested in connection with the singer's death in Singapore, police said on Wednesday.

'Don't Compare Sindoor With 26/11'
'Don't Compare Sindoor With 26/11'

'The preparedness of our defence forces and positioning of intelligence assets were very different in 2008, so we had to rebuild our assets and preparedness.'

'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'
'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'

'If the BJP had its way, it would sideline him in favour of someone else. But that's not feasible. There is no vote catcher in Bihar for the BJP.'

