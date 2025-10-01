HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
This is a Republicans' shutdown: Kamala Harris

Wed, 01 October 2025
Democratic political figures began weighing in on the government shutdown early on Wednesday, largely placing blame on US President Donald Trump and Republicans for the federal government shutdown. Former Vice President Kamala Harris said that US President Donald Trump and Republicans wanted higher healthcare costs, and hence caused the shutdown. 

In a post on X, she said, "President Trump and Congressional Republicans just shut down the government because they refused to stop your health care costs from rising. Let me be clear: Republicans are in charge of the White House, House, and Senate. This is their shutdown."

The House of Democrats said they will continue their protest against the healthcare crisis. In a post on X, it said, "Donald Trump and Republicans just shut down the federal government rather than address the health care crisis they created. Democrats will keep fighting to protect health care."

