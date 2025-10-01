HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tata Sons chairman discusses development with Ajit Pawar

Wed, 01 October 2025
18:03
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, during which the two held discussions on various projects aimed at the state's overall development.

The talks with Chandrasekaran focused on several initiatives, including education and school infrastructure, jobs and rural industries, healthcare facilities and mobile clinics, said Pawar, who is the state's finance minister, in a post on X.

In 2022, Chandrasekaran was appointed the chairman of the Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council, whose mandate was to prepare a roadmap which could enable the state to achieve the target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

The two also held discussions concerning model village development, vocational and skill training centres, women's self-help groups, water conservation and irrigation projects, digital literacy, youth employment, and scholarship schemes, Pawar said.

The deputy CM expressed confidence that such collaborative efforts would improve citizens' quality of life and strengthen the rural economy of Maharashtra. 

