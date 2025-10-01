SRK richest in Bollywood (Rs 12K cr), 2nd richest is...

16:48





Yes, you read it right. King Khan's name has been featured in the 2025 M3M Hurun India Rich List. He topped the M3M Hurun India Rich List for Bollywood stars with a staggering wealth of Rs 12,490 crore.





SRK's wealth is largely driven by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company he established in 2002. Over the years, the company has delivered several hit projects such as 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year', 'Jawan', and of course, the recently released series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which is directed by SRK's son Aryan Khan.





Coming after SRK on the list is Juhi Chawla and her family, who claim the second spot with a net worth of Rs 7,790 crore, mainly because of their stake in Knight Riders Sports.





Actor Hrithik Roshan follows in third place with Rs 2,160 crore, bolstered by the success of his fitness and lifestyle brand HRX. At number four is Karan Johar with Rs 1,880 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan and his family round off the top five with Rs 1,630 crore.





Speaking of the list, Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 reflects a mood of energetic progress tempered by caution. The cumulative wealth of India's richest climbed to INR 167 lakh crore, with 1,044 individuals gaining wealth versus 643 losing, showing that the wealth-creation engine remains strong.





The surge came from tech, industrial products, automobiles, infrastructure, jewellery and real estate, powered by domestic demand, policy-driven manufacturing growth, and a vibrant stock market. India now has 358 dollar-billionaires, up from 200 five years ago, together holding wealth equal to nearly half of India's GDP.





Optimism is reflected in the rise of first-generation founders, regional hubs beyond metros, and new-age sectors reshaping theeconomy." The findings are part of the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

