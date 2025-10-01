Shiv Sena changes Dussehra rally venue; to hold it at Goregaon's NESCO Centre

00:11

The rally was earlier planned at the Azad Maidan, which has turned into a puddle following heavy rains in the city.





Addressing a press conference here, Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, said, "The Dussehra rally will take place at the NESCO Centre."





He was responding to a question whether the annual rally would take place at Azad Maidan despite the ground getting affected by rains.





Shinde also urged party workers from the state, other than those from Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to reach out to the flood-hit farmers and help them during the festive time.





The rival Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray has decided to go ahead with its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park which also has turned into a puddle. -- PTI

