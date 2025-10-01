HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sebi Extends Retail Algo Trading Rollout

Wed, 01 October 2025
Share:
10:16
image
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended the timeline for implementing its framework on the 'safer participation of retail investors in algorithmic trading',  providing stock brokers additional time to align their systems. The framework, originally scheduled to take effect from August 1, was first deferred to October 1. 

However, Sebi said many brokers still require time to update systems based on recent clarifications and modifications issued by exchanges. Under the revised plan, brokers ready with the required systems may go live from October 1.  Others will have to adhere to a glide path.

By October 31, brokers must submit at least one retail algo product via API (application programming interface) and apply for registration of at least one strategy with exchanges.

By November 30, registration of multiple retail algo products and strategies must be completed.

By January 3, 2026, brokers must participate in at least one mock session with the fully compliant functionality. Sebi has cautioned that brokers failing to meet these milestones will be barred from onboarding new retail clients for API-based algo trading from January 5, 2026. 

Exchanges will also be responsible for monitoring broker compliance. Additionally, brokers not going live from October 1 must disclose their existing client numbers as of September 30, 2025, in exchange-prescribed formats. The regulator clarified that the full framework, including implementation standards and operational modalities, will become applicable to all brokers from April 1, 2026.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RBI keeps interest rates unchanged due to Trump tariffs
LIVE! RBI keeps interest rates unchanged due to Trump tariffs

'They'll give it to...': Trump says he won't get Nobel
'They'll give it to...': Trump says he won't get Nobel

Trump said that if his plan, announced Monday, to end the Gaza conflict works out, he would have solved eight conflicts in as many months.

India Vs Naqvi Trophy Tussle Drags On!
India Vs Naqvi Trophy Tussle Drags On!

Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi insists on presenting the trophy and medals to the victorious Indian team at a formal function.

Ladakh admin reacts to Wangchuk's wife's 'witch-hunt' claim
Ladakh admin reacts to Wangchuk's wife's 'witch-hunt' claim

The administration appealed that the process of law should be allowed to take its own course and expressed confidence that "together we will bring back normalcy in the peace-loving Leh township and continue with our dialogue process".

Adar Poonawalla Wants To Buy RCB
Adar Poonawalla Wants To Buy RCB

It is not yet clear if Diageo Plc is looking to sell its complete stake in RCB.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV