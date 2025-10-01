HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee recovers 9 paise from all-time low to close at 88.71 against US dollar

Wed, 01 October 2025
The rupee recovered 9 paise from its all-time closing low to settle at 88.71 against US dollar on Wednesday, as the Central Bank in its monetary policy decision announced a host of measures to support exporters and bring stability to the domestic unit.

Forex traders said the rupee advanced against the US dollar as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and maintained a neutral stance in its fourth Monetary Policy of FY26.

Moreover, strength in domestic markets and a decline in crude oil prices and additional measures announced by the RBI governor to aid exporters further strengthened the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.79 against the US dollar and touched an intraday high of 88.65 and finally settled for the day at 88.71, higher by 9 paise from its previous close.

